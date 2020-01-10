Upgrade to an ultra-fast 27-inch curved FreeSync monitor for just $190

There are a few key monitor features that help gaming become more immersive than it already is. Some of those features include curved displays and gameplay-smoothing adaptive sync, which happen to be the key selling points of a monitor on sale at B&H PHoto Video today. The AOC C27G1 is $190 at B&HRemove non-product link, which is $50 cheaper than a third-party seller on Amazon right now. The monitor is currently out of stock, but B&H is still accepting orders and you should get your monitor within 7 to 14 days.

This monitor features 1080p resolution on a 27-inch display. The display has an 1800R curvature, which truly feels more immersive on desktop monitors in ways that televisions can only dream of. AMD's FreeSync technology provides buttery smooth images without stutter or tearing if you connect the display to a Radeon graphics card. It might also work with GeForce GPUs, but you have to manually activate adaptive sync in Nvidia's control panel, and it's not guaranteed to work.

This is also a high refresh rate 144Hz monitor with a blazing-fast 1ms response time. If that low response time gives you pause know that this is a VA panel, which is in between a TN and IPS panel. It has better colors and viewing angles than TN making it closer to IPS, but VA displays are not quite as fast as TN.

As for FreeSync, AMD’s site says this monitor’s FreeSync works all the way up to 144Hz via DisplayPort and HDMI. That’s just fantastic. This is a great price on an ultra-fast, modern purpose-built for excellent gaming.

[Today’s deal: AOC C27G1 for $190 at B&HRemove non-product link.]