Discounts for Best Alexa Compatible Devices -- PCWorld

Discounts for Best Alexa Compatible Devices

Are you considering upgrading your home with smart gadgets that are Alexa compatible? You are in luck because you may want to have a look at winter deals offered by major retailers such as Sonos, Newegg, Motorola, and Best Buy. You can certainly find some discounts on light bulbs, smart plugs, thermostats, security cameras, mobile phones, or speakers that will work with your Alexa.

With the right coupon, you could get hold of these items at a very lucrative price. On top of it, many major retailers will be offering steep discounts after the holiday. Here are a few big retailers whom you can think about while making your big purchase this season.

Best Alexa Compatible Smart Plug

Best Buy has the answer to all your tech gadget needs. You can find mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, appliances, smart devices, watches and every other tech product at great prices. Winter discounts will make it even more attractive for all tech lovers to shop here. You can certainly find many Alexa compatible devices that you can set up for your home. One of the most popular items many are seeking is smart plugs since you can use them on many devices of your choosing.

Wemo Mini Wi-Fi smart plug is one of the best Alexa compatible smart plugs on the market. It allows you to control all your plugged-in devices with your voice through Alexa or your free Wemo applications. That way, you can use your devices from anywhere outside or inside your home. It is extremely easy to set up without requiring any hub. For a limited time only, you can purchase Wemo Wi-Fi smart plugs with up to $15 off at Best buy.

You can find other smart home devices at Best Buy. Keep up to date with the newest Best Buy coupons at PCWorld and use them today to save big bucks on your next tech purchase.

Best Alexa Compatible Speaker

Among the large number of speakers that are compatible with Alexa, Sonos One is being considered one of the best-sounding speakers on the market. Sonos One offers the multiroom audio capabilities that allow you to listen to different or the same music in multiple rooms. That way, your overall experience will never be interrupted when you are moving from room to room. Best of all, you can control your music with your Alexa device(s) when your mobile phone is not nearby. Through Alexa, you can control the songs you want to listen to and at the volume level you want. Sonos One and Alexa are extremely compatible with each other.

Sonos is currently offering a discount on certified refurbished Sonos products. You can purchase and save $60 when you purchase Sonos One at the price of $139. Besides Sonos One, you can check out the other Sonos promotional offers on PCWorld.

Best Alexa Compatible Thermostat

Ecobee4 smart thermostat may not get as much attention as other smart thermostats, but it’s certainly one of the most powerful ones with plenty of features you will enjoy. This thermostat is compatible with most HVAC accessories and it is very easy to set up. Don’t be fooled by its simple 3.5-inch touch screen because it does include a built-in Alexa, advance room sensors, and can save up to 23% in heating and cooling costs each year. With the built-in Alexa, you can adjust the temperature, ask any questions about the news or the world, order groceries with Amazon, or play music with your Sonos One by using voice command. The room sensors can detect occupancy that factors in one of the elements that controls the room’s temperature. You can also purchase additional room sensor devices to track it more thoroughly. You can also control the temperature with your mobile app or Apple Watch when you are away from your home. Your home will always remain on the best comfort level when you arrive.

If you are interested in upgrading your home with Ecobee4, Newegg is currently offering a discount of $30 where you can purchase one for $199.99. Keep your eyes peeled with the latest Newegg coupons or sales on PCWorld.

Best Alexa Compatible Appliances

How would you like having a device to start cleaning your home upon your command? When you purchase iRobot Roomba i7+, you will have the luxury to activate the device without leaving your couch – thanks to Alexa. With advanced technology, iRobot Roomba i7+ is offering a lot more than just vacuuming. It also includes automatic dirt disposal where it automatically empties the bin into an AllergenLock bag that can hold a large amount of dirt, dust, and hair (including pet hair). On top of it, its navigation can capture every inch of your home to ensure it does not miss any hidden spot of the floorplan. There are plenty of features that ensure your floor is spotless.

If you need a device to start mopping the floor after Roomba i7+ is finished, then you can use voice command to activate the Braava jet m6 to start mopping the floor. With this robotic mop, it can help you eliminate sticky substances on different types of flooring such as stone, tile, or hardwood. It can even reach tough corners and hard-to-reach areas. With the two devices combined and Alexa’s help, you can rest assure to have the cleanest floor. If you are interested in these two devices, you can purchase them as a bundle deal and save $150 at iRobot.

As you celebrate the New Year, don’t wait and grab your promo codes from PCWorld today or you might miss some great savings on your next home appliance and tech gadget purchase.