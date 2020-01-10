2020 New Year health offers from Bodybuilding.com - PCWorld

New Year, New You. Save and Get in Shape with Bodybuilding.com 2020 Offers

Christmas has ended and your new year's resolutions are set. Now, it's time to get them into action with the help of Bodybuilding.com and their incredible offers and products. Whether you're looking to slim down, bulk up, or just start living a healthier lifestyle, there is a whole array of options available to choose from at Bodybuilding.com.

25% off $60 Spending

There really is no better time to start working on a better you than right now! Head to Bodybuilding.com today and stock up on all the essential products you need to help you reach your health goals. If you end up spending $60 or more, you'll be entitled to a 25% discount off your entire purchase.

2 for $22 VitaMode Vitamin Tablets

Vitamin supplements can be a fantastic addition to a healthy balanced diet. They don't have to be expensive either. Take advantage of VitaMode's 2 for $22 offer and you can get 60 tablets for a low price. Combine these daily vitamins with an effective exercise regime and you'll notice the difference to your overall health and wellbeing.

Up to 50% off Gym Gear

Take that first step into the gym in the new year with some up-to-date and affordable workout gear from Bodybuilding.com. Browse an entire range of accessories and apparel, including headphones, tops, bottoms, shaker bottles and more. Better yet, you can find yourself some incredible savings of up to 50% off for a limited time. Make sure you start off your journey or a new you in style.

Get 25% off the second Signature Protein Crunch Bar

Just because you're working to lose weight, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy a delicious snack from time to time. Flavors from Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to Cinnamon Roll are included in this fantastic Buy 1, Get 1 25% off Signature Protein Crunch Bars. Use them as part of a healthy and balanced diet as a great occasional snack.

Other January discounts

Starting from the 8th of January, you can look forward to amazing new offers, including a BOGOF sale combined with $15 off a total of $40 spend. Furthermore, from January 12th, there will be a unique opportunity to save up to 30% off the top products. These will include premium whey brands such as 100% Gold Standard, as well as ENGN Shred Pre-Workout. Last but not least, from January 14th until the 15th, you'll be able to save $10 off $50, $20 off $100, and $30 off $120 spends. There's no better time to get into shape and save money!