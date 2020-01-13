Lian Li's upcoming RGB accessories blend practicality and good looks

Among the trends at CES 2020 was greater attention from PC component manufacturers on eliminating the small but irritating aspects of PC building—be it the classic conflict between the position of an CPU air cooler and tall RAM DIMMs, or more aesthetic headaches like logo positioning after installing an AIO cooler.

As you can see in the video above, Lian Li’s upcoming launches of its Strimer Plus RGB power cables, Uni Fan modular fans, and Galahad AIO offer relief in different ways. The second generation of the company’s Strimer 24-pin and 8-pin cables now come with brighter LEDs, because if you’re going to go full Vegas with your lighting, you may as well do it boldly, while the Galahad AIO CPU cooler lets builders choose to rotate the orientation of Lian Li logo or hide it all together.

Most exciting is the company’s Uni Fan, a modular, interlocking fan that can be linked in sets of up to 4 and run off a single set of cables (one fan, one RGB). The system not only reduces cable clutter, but it saves time spent on determining the cleanest routing for as many as 8 cables when using RGB fans.

For pricing, the Strimer Plus cables are slightly more expensive than their first-gen Strimer counterparts, with the 24-pin costing $60 and the 8-pin going for $40. The Uni Fan will be sold in packs of three 120mm fans and include a controller, with pricing announced as “below $80,” and the Galahad AIO coolers will be $110 for the 240mm version and $130 for the 360mm version. Lian Li says to expect these products in Q2 2020.