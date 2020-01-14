News

A revamped Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo CPU cooler is finally here

At last, this CPU cooler will live in (greater) harmony with tall RAM.

Cooler Master's ultra-popular CPU cooler gets much needed improvements
At last, Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Evo will live in (greater) harmony with tall RAM.

The Hyper 212 Evo is arguably the most popular CPU air cooler for the budget-minded crowd wanting to upgrade from the stock options—but it’s never been perfect. After years of accumulating feedback, Cooler Master is attempting to change that with the launch of a second version.

As our video shows, the changes address the two main issues of the Hyper 212 Evo. When using current Evo, you have to carefully consider clearance when using tall RAM, and also wrestle a bit with the cooler to keep it stable while mounting it. The updates now shift the cooler to an asymmetrical design, allowing the use of a wider assortment of RAM. The second-gen 212 Evo also sports a completely redesigned mount to make installation much simpler. The company says you no longer need to fear version 1’s habit of wiggling around during the anchoring process.

Cooler Master has also exchanged the fan for its new SickleFlow v2, which it says will provide a quieter experience while still providing more static air pressure.

The Hyper 212 Evo v2 will retain the same price as its predecessor, with an MSRP of $37. Official availability will be Q2 2020, though Cooler Master says it’ll gradually release the Evo v2 into the market as stock of the first version dwindles.

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

  
