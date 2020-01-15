Finish your next book in 15 minutes with BookNotes, now under $30

Let’s face it. The average person doesn’t have much time for reading anymore. Between work responsibilities, family demands, and social commitments, there’s just not enough hours in the day. But there is an elegant solution to this all too common problem: BookNotes. And now is the perfect time to check it out as the cost of a lifetime subscription is discounted by 90 percent.

BookNotes is an Android- and iOS-compatible app that providers subscribers with brief summaries of thousands of popular fiction and non-fiction books. Simply search for the title you are interested in, and BookNotes delivers key insights that can be read in just 15 minutes. Can’t spare even that amount of time to read? They’ve got you covered with audio summaries too.

It’s the perfect solution for anyone who enjoys reading but maybe doesn’t have the time for it anymore. With BookNotes, you won’t feel left out when others are discussing their favorite titles. It’s also a fantastic way to introduce yourself to new ideas and concepts — and much more quickly than you could by reading a book the old fashioned way, so there are several advantages.

If you consider yourself a bookworm, do yourself a favor and check out BookNotes. A lifetime subscription is normally $299.99 but, when you take advantage of this special limited-time offer, you’ll get it for just one payment of $29.

Prices are subject to change.