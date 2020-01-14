News

The Full Nerd ep. 120: AMD CPUs, Intel discrete graphics, and our favorite CES picks

The Full Nerd crew talk AMD 4000 and Threadripper news, Intel's discrete graphics and list the most exciting hardware at CES 2020

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. Today's show is live from CES 2020 and brought to you by Creative Labs, Inc.

Join the Full Nerd crew as Gordon Mah Ung, Alaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray and special guest Keith May of WCCFTech discuss AMD’s jump into laptops, Intel’s jump into discrete graphics, and their favorite hardware of CES.

How crazy does it get? Keith and Gordon ponder the idea of a Threadripper CPU in a “laptop” and Gordon does his best Elvis impression.

You can enjoy the stream up top or on YouTube here. If you prefer audio so your boss can’t see you goofing off, you can also listen to it on Soundcloud.

