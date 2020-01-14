Prep to earn IT's hottest certifications for under $40

If you’ve ever contemplated a career change, especially into the vast field of information technology, now may be the perfect time. That’s because you no longer have to devote several years ― nor thousands of dollars ― towards your studies. You can get all the training you need, and quickly too, with The Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle, offered to readers for just $39.

This package, valued at $1800, offers the convenience of online study with the respect previously reserved only for graduates of a traditional college. That’s because students who purchase this program can learn cutting-edge tech subjects on their own terms and emerge prepared to ace certification exams from respected organizations like Microsoft, Cisco, and CompTIA, to name just three.

In all, you’ll receive access to nine courses, each focusing on a different topic of study. The courses are delivered online so there are no schedules to stick to, and you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the content so you’re free to go at your own pace. It’s perfect for anyone who is interested in studying things like web security, cloud computing platforms, or computer networking without having to invest a lot of time and money.

Traditional college training is so 2019. It’s a new decade. Start training for your career the modern way with The Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle, discounted by over 90 percent to just $39 for a limited time.

The Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle - $39



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.