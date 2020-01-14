News

Lian Li's smaller take on its popular O11 Dynamic is all about room for radiators

This 38L case is the counterbalance to last year's O11 Dynamic XL.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
Lian Li 011D Mini teardown
Lian Li 011D Mini teardown
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo V2
Cooler Master's ultra-popular CPU cooler gets much needed improvements Cooler Master's ultra-popular CPU...
Cooler Master MB311L
Cooler Master's newest mini-tower is adorable and affordable Cooler Master's newest mini-tower...
Lian Li RGB
Lian Li's RGB accessories feature small touches and smart choices Lian Li's RGB accessories feature...
Origin Big O
Origin PC's Big O puts a PC and a console in one case Origin PC's Big O puts a PC and a...
Corsair Project Orion
Corsair's Capellix LEDs are back Corsair's Capellix LEDs are back
Razer Tomahawk N1
Hands on with Razer's Tomahawk N1, a mini PC with GPU space to spare Hands on with Razer's Tomahawk N1,...
The Lian Li O11D Mini's larger predecessors won many fans—so we took apart this smaller incarnation to see if it'll have just as much reason to steal hearts.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The Lian Li O11D Mini we saw at CES in Las Vegas fills out a family. Nearly two years ago, Lian Li released the O11 Dynamic, a case born from collaboration with well-known overclocker Der8auer. The tempered glass ATX case allowed builders to show off their stunning water-cooled builds in their full glory and won hearts across the globe. Lian Li then followed up with an XL version in 2019, which fans received with equal enthusiasm.

For 2020, the O11D Mini is Lian Li's solution for on the opposite end of the size spectrum, A smaller 38L variant accommodating up to full-ATX motherboards, the littlest O11 remains geared for water-cooling aficionados, particularly those eager to add multiple radiators to their build.

Lian Li gave us all the details on the case, and the company was gracious enough to allow us to tear it down right at the company's CES suite to get a better look at its layout. Standout features for the Mini are a customizable back panel, which allows you to shift the position of micro-ATX and mini-ITX boards to fit in additional radiators, a tiny screen on the front of the panel that can cycle through logos for Lian Li and Der8auer, as well as a readout of the case’s temperature. This case houses only SFX power supplies, unlike its bigger siblings.

Lian Li says the O11D Mini will be available in May, with a price “below $100.”

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes