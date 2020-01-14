Deal

The awesome Vava Dash Cam 2K is now $57.79, its cheapest price ever

We gave this budget dash cam 4 stars out of 5, and now it's hit its all-time low price on Amazon, at 56% off list price.

Contributor, PCWorld

vava 2k
Vava

We all know dash cams are handy for gathering video evidence of accidents, but the Vava Dash Cam 2K can do a whole lot more. And today you can get the Vava Dash Cam 2K on Amazon for $57.79, down from a $130 list price and the cheapest price we’ve seen it.

A 155-degree wide angle lens can record up to five lanes at a time, while a built-in microphone can capture audio inside the car. Its G-sensor will help it automatically start recording when involved in an accident, and a built-in battery means it can record for up to 72 hours even when your car is parked, so if someone backs into you in a parking lot, it will start recording right away.

In our review, we noted that our favorite feature is “the 320mAh battery and the ability to capture G-sensor-activated video for up to 72 hours with the car turned off and without any hard-wiring.” Also cool is the swivel camera, which can rotate a full 360 degree to capture both inside and outside the car. So whether you want to keep an eye on the road or record your friends’ road trip sing-along, you’ll be able to capture it all with this dash cam. And the connected app makes it easy to view and share recordings on a mobile device.

In our review, we gave this dash cam 4 stars out of 5.

[ Today’s deal: Vava Dash Cam 2K on Amazon for $57.79. ] 

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
