Get cracking on your tax return with this $22 H&R Block software deal

IRS tax forms should be arriving in mailboxes across the country any day now, and the official filing season opens on Monday, January 27. We all like to put off tax filing until the last second, but you can at least get a jump on things by taking advantage of Amazon’s deal today. The online retailer is selling H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State for $22.50.

That price covers the digital download version, as well as the PC/Mac disc. This package is usually around $33. If you want the Mac download, unfortunately that version is not on sale. Apple users will have to pay more for the download or opt for a disc to get the deal.

This H&R Block software package includes federal and state filing, and is primarily aimed at homeowners and investors. If you don’t own a home or have investments, you can use the Basic package, but that is for federal filing only.

This package offers guidance on mortgage interest and real estate deductions, the ability to import your various tax forms (W-2, 1099, etc.), and help on reporting investments and stock options.

If you plan on spending your fat refund on Amazon stuff, the retailer also offers a 4 percent bonus if you agree to get your federal refund paid out to an Amazon gift card.

