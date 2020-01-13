Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite plummets to an all-time low $85, $45 off

The latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite is available at its best price yet. Amazon is selling the 8GB version of the Kindle Paperwhite for $85. That’s $45 off its usual price, matching the all-time low price for this excellent e-reader. We’ve only seen this price one time before during the recent holiday shopping season. Typically, the sale price for the Paperwhite is $100.

The Kindle Paperwhite is available in black or light blue (Amazon calls it twilight blue). The display is glare free and features a dense, eye-friendly 300 pixels per inch. It also features a built-in adjustable light to let you comfortably read at any time of the day, indoors or out.

The latest version of the Paperwhite is also waterproof. In this case, it is IPX8 rated, which means it can take up to 60 minutes immersion in 2 meters of fresh water. That’s more than enough to save it from getting destroyed poolside.

The Paperwhite includes Audible integration to allow you to store audiobooks and listen to them via a Bluetooth headset or speaker—if you have an Audible subscription, that is.

If the 8GB Paperwhite doesn’t catch your fancy, the 32GB verison is also at its all-time low sale price of $110 instead of $160—a $50 savings. These are for the versions of the Kindle that have Special Offers, which means they have advertising on the lock screen. The 8GB and 32GB versions without Special Offers (a.k.a. lockscreen advertisements) are also on sale for $105 and $130 respectively.

[Today’s deal: 8GB Kindle Paperwhite for $85 on Amazon.]