Amazon's CyberPower sale slashes prices on all-important PC protection

Surge protection is one of the most overlooked aspects of owning a PC, so if you don't have that peace of mind, now is your chance. Amazon is running a one-day sale on Monday for CyberPower surge protectors and uninterruptible power suppliesRemove non-product link that bring some top-rated equipment down to seriously low prices.

The cheapest choice is the CyberPower CSP300WUR1 for $9 instead of $11. This will take up your entire wall outlet, but it provides 600 joules of protection and adds three standard power outlets for your electronics, as well as two, 2.1 amp USB charging ports for phones, tablets, and other small devices.

Next, we have the CyberPower CP1350AVRLCD UPS for $100, about $5 off its all-time low. This UPS looks similar to a PC tower, but it stands at about half the height of a mid-tower PC case. It has five battery backup and surge-protected outlets, and another five that offer surge protection only. It also has an LCD panel to show real-time information on the UPS battery and power conditions. A UPS like this is ideal to keep moving during short outages or to have enough power to safely shut down when the power is going to be out for hours.

Finally, for the tech fanatic, there’s the CyberPower OR1500LCDRM1U rack-mountable UPS for $280, nearly $100 off its $370 MSRP. This is a straight-up monster is a 1500VA/900 Watt UPS with four outlets with battery backup and surge protection and two for surge protection only. There’s also a mini LCD screen on the front for monitoring your load and battery capacities.

But even if you don't have a server rack at home, you should consider one of the items here for your PC. Trust us, it'll be worth it.

