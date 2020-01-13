Deal

If you don't have AirPods yet, today's the day to buy them

Slash $30 off the best true wireless earbuds around.

If it seems like everyone has a pair of AirPods except you, today's the day to fix that problem. Amazon is selling a pair of AirPods for $129, good for $30 off their usual $159 MSRP and matching the all-time low they last hit during Black Friday.

We can't say enough great things about AirPods. While this model doesn't have the wireless charging case, they feature everything the $199 model does,  including gestures, hands-free Siri support, and excellent beamforming microphones that allow you to make and take calls. You'll be able to listen to up to five hours of continuous music on a single charge, but once you pop them into their case, they'll start charging, even if it isn't plugged in. All said Apple promises up to 24 hours of listening under normal use.

Safe to say, we loved the second-generation AirPods, giving them  4.5 stars and praising their "refined" features and solid design.

This story, "If you don't have AirPods yet, today's the day to buy them" was originally published by Macworld.

