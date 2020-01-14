Amazon sale brings big deals on tiny storage drives for every device

If you're looking for a lot of storage in a small package, a thumb drive or SD cards is the way to go. And today you can pick one of for a ridiculously low price no matter what kind of device you're using: Amazon is hosting a one-day sale on PNY storage devicesRemove non-product link, with some excellent options at or near all-time low prices.

One thumb drive we like from the sale is the classic 256GB PNY Elite for $40, good for $10 off its usual price of $50 and matching its all-time low. This thumb drive is rocking USB-C 3.1, with read speed of up to 130MB/s and enough space for thousands of songs and pictures all in a package that fits in the palm of your hand. And since it has a USB-C connector, you can use it with many Android phones as well.

Another great choice is the 128GB PNY Elite Performance SD card for $16. The price history for this SD card bounces all over the place, but it's very close to its all-time low of $16. It supports up to 95MB per second of transfer time and is a Class 10 UHS-1 card.

Finally, we’ve got the PNY Duo Link Sync & Charge for $35, also within a few dollars of its all-time low. It features a standard Type-A USB connector on one end and a lightning connector on the other, so it's a good choice if you've got an iPhone or iPad. The idea is you can plug it into your mobile device, get your data onto this stick, and then transfer it to your Mac or PC. You can also use this device as a go-between to charge your device using a USB port.

So no matter if you're using a Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android phone, today's storage sale has you covered.

[Today's deal: One-day PNY flash memory sale on Amazon]