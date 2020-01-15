This power bank with nearly 2,000 5-star reviews is under $12 today

You can never have enough juice in your gear bag, so when a power bank with nearly 2,000 five-star reviews drops to a near all-time low, we need to tell you about it. Today Amazon is selling the 4.5-star-rated Poweradd EnergyCell 10000 compact portable charger for $11.88Remove non-product link, 40 percent off its $20 list price.

With a standard USB-A port, this power bank works with whatever device you have, so whether you're looking to charge up your AirPods or your Galaxy S10. At just six ounces and around 4 inches in length, it's portable enough to toss into a purse or laptop bag. And of course, its 10,000mAh capacity can fully charge your phone quickly and continuously.

We haven't reviewed this particular power bank, but it's hard to ignore the 4.7-star Amazon rating. In fact, 85 percent of buyers gave it a perfect 5-star rating, so we think you'll love it.

[Today's deal: Poweradd EnergyCell 10000 compact portable charger for $11.88 on AmazonRemove non-product link]