Keep watch over your home with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $50 off

If your new year's resolution is to bring some extra security to your home, we've got a great deal for you today. Amazon is selling the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $110Remove non-product link when you apply the extra $10 off coupon in the listing. That's good for $50 off the MSRP and the lowest price since it hit $100 on Black Friday.

Keep in mind, this doorbell isn’t battery-powered like the Ring Video Doorbell 2. Instead, it relies on existing doorbell wiring so it doesn't need recharging. (It won't, however, work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to use the electronic chime included.) Like other security doorbells, it comes with two-way audio to talk to the person at your door. Eufy says this doorbell also supports 2560 x 1920 resolution, as well as HDR. Videos are stored using the device's 4GB of storage rather than a cloud-based subscription. To keep it from recording everything it sees, Eufy also added some AI to detect human body shapes and faces, and not animals.

We reviewed the Eufy Video Doorbell in October and were impressed by its video quality, as well as its motion detection chops. But we didn’t like its poor ability to integrate with other smart home devices. While it has Google Assistant and Alexa support, you can't beam its image to a smart display like the Echo Show, nor can you expand the storage on the device. But we liked the price at $160, and at $110 it’s a fantastic buy.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $110 on AmazonRemove non-product link]