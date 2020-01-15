Snag a new TV for the Super Bowl with these touchdown-worthy deals

The biggest sports day of the year is just around the corner, and stores are already ramping up the deals to help you get ready. Here are the best deals we could find today.

The Sony XBR55X900F 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is back to a Black Friday low of $898 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $1,100. This TV offers a fantastic picture, with a narrow frame that maximizes your viewing area and a cable-hiding stand that will keep your setup clean. In addition, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you change channels without a remote.

This TCL set also caught our eye. Best Buy is selling a 65-inch 4K QLED HDR TV with Roku built-in for $595Remove non-product link after applying code TCLDOLBY15 at checkout, down from a list price of $900. This 4K TV isn't just your normal smart set: it has Roku on board, which provides user-friendly access to all your streaming and other content avenues in one place, with an intuitive menu and navigations to help you on your way.

