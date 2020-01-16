This high-rated Aukey wireless fast-charging pad is down to just $11

If you're still plugging in your iPhone or Android phone to charge, it's time to enter the world of wireless charging. You can grab an Aukey Qi wireless charging pad for just $11 todayRemove non-product link when you click the $6 off coupon under the Amazon price listing, the best price we've ever seen for this charger.

As charging pads go, this one's pretty simple. It supports 5W Qi charging for most Android phones and many other devices, as well as 10W fast charging newer Samsung Galaxy phones and 7.5W for iPhone 8 and later. Keep in mind that you'll need a wall adapter that supports fast charging to take advantage of the higher speeds, so the 5W plug that came with your iPhone 11 won't do (but the 11 Pro's plug will work). And you won't need to take your phone out of its case to use it—just pop it on the stand and you're good to go.

We haven't tested this charger ourselves, but we're big fans of Aukey's products. And if you're not happy with it, the charger comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee and a two-year replacement warranty.

[Today’s deal: Aukey wireless charging pad for $11 at AmazonRemove non-product link]