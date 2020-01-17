The Ring 2 video doorbell is down to $110 at Walmart right now

Whether you want to add an extra security layer to your home or just want to catch package thieves, today is a great day to pick up a fantastic doorbell camera. Walmart is selling the popular Ring 2 Video Doorbell for $110 via the third-party seller AlatacRemove non-product link (click the "Ring 2 (Silver)" option to see the price). That’s a fantastic price for the Ring 2 and lower than it's ever been on Amazon. We usually highlight it when it hits around $150 and most of the time it’s at or near its $200 MSRP.

The Ring 2 features 1080p video capture, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi. The Ring 2 can work as a battery-powered stick-up device or it can be attached to existing wiring. And since its battery is removable, charging it is a snap.

We updated our review for the Ring 2 last September after a software update delivered some much-needed features. Overall, we liked the device despite a tricky install, praising it for its video quality and motion sensors, as well as Ring's excellent customer service. Bottom line: At $110, the Ring 2 is a clear winner.

[Today’s deal: Ring 2 Video Doorbell for $110 at Walmart]

