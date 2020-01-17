Deal

The Ring 2 video doorbell is down to $110 at Walmart right now

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $100 at Walmart right now, cheaper than it's ever been on Amazon.

Whether you want to add an extra security layer to your home or just want to catch package thieves, today is a great day to pick up a fantastic doorbell camera. Walmart is selling the popular Ring 2 Video Doorbell for $110 via the third-party seller Alatac (click the "Ring 2 (Silver)" option to see the price). That’s a fantastic price for the Ring 2 and lower than it's ever been on Amazon. We usually highlight it when it hits around $150 and most of the time it’s at or near its $200 MSRP. 

The Ring 2 features 1080p video capture, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi. The Ring 2 can work as a battery-powered stick-up device or it can be attached to existing wiring. And since its battery is removable, charging it is a snap.

We updated our review for the Ring 2 last September after a software update delivered some much-needed features. Overall, we liked the device despite a tricky install, praising it for its video quality and motion sensors, as well as Ring's excellent customer service. Bottom line: At $110, the Ring 2 is a clear winner.

