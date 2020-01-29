Introducing Arcadia, the company that hooks you up to green energy

The potential effects of climate change are alarming. And, unless we start taking action, it’ll be impossible to reverse the damage. But clean energy isn’t offered in every region, which presents a significant barrier. That’s why Arcadia has come up with an innovative solution to bridge the gap.

Arcadia is committed to an eco-friendly and sustainable model of energy delivery. But they’re also keenly aware that this goal cannot be achieved overnight. So, in the meantime, they offer clients a range of tools and services that’ll help them to reduce their carbon footprint while offering ways to potentially lower their costs. In essence, it’s a win-win solution that starts us down the road to long term environmental benefits.

To begin, simply go to their website and enter your zip code to find sources of clean energy in your area. If there are none — or if you prefer to stay with your current energy provider — then you can still sign up and connect your current bill. Arcadia will then become your one stop shop for energy bill payments and, in return, they’ll use their growing influence to support lower costs companies that produce eco-friendly energy.

Scientists agree that climate change is real and, unless we make changes, disaster looms. But it isn’t too late. We can still make a difference and using Arcadia could be the needed tool that stems the tide. And, since all new sign ups will receive a $20 Amazon gift card, now is the perfect time to check them out.