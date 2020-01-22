Save 20% on this realistic golf simulator today

Few things are as relaxing as a round of golf. But heading out on the links isn’t always possible, especially when the weather turns sour. For those times there’s PhiGolf, the smart golf simulator that lets you play from anywhere. And, since you can get it for just $199.20 with code GOLF20, now’s the perfect time to try it.

PhiGolf digitally replicates the game to near perfection. It’s an Android- and iOS-compatible app that provides photo realistic simulations of world famous golf courses and lets you play them just like you could in real life. If you can’t get enough of the sport, then you really owe it to yourself to check it out.

Note that this isn’t just another run of the mill video game. PhiGolf comes with state of the art sensors that’ll analyze every facet of your swing — Yes, you’ll use an actual swing stick — for a realistic simulation. Though the app is for mobile devices, you can mirror it to a smart TV for a larger view and it features a multiplayer mode so you can play with family and friends.

When you consider the high cost of tee times and equipment, the price of the PhiGolf is remarkably low. And even more so since you’ll save 20 percent off the MSRP of $249 when you enter the code GOLF20 at checkout.

