Train for a career in IT with this CompTIA certification bundle

The IT field will experience job growth in the coming years. If your current career isn’t what you’d hoped it would be, now could be the perfect time to retrain. But that doesn’t mean you’ll have to drop everything and go back to school. All you really need is a certificate or two, which is what makes The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle a solid place to start learning.

This package is perfect for anyone who wants to train for a career in technology but doesn’t have the time to go back to school on a full-time basis. It includes 14 courses that prepare students for a career as an IT pro. They’ll learn skills in computer maintenance, network configuration, security, and more. Plus, students will be fully prepared to take and pass CompTIA certification exams, which can only help in their drive for employment.

The courses in The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle are delivered entirely online so students are free to set their own schedules. That means you can train when it’s most convenient — morning, noon, or night. And you’ll enjoy one full year of access to the course materials, so you can set your own pace. It might be the most convenient and affordable way to secure your future.

If it’s a career in technology you want, then this package is an absolute must. And, when you consider that the enrollment fee is just $89 — a huge discount of 97 percent off the original value of $3486 ― now may be the ideal time to check it out.

The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle - $89



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.