Amazon's Fire HD 10 hits Black Friday pricing after a huge $50 discount

Amazon’s surprisingly premium-feeling budget tablet is back to its Black Friday pricing. The 32GB Fire HD 10 is currently on sale for $100, down from its the usual $150. This is part of Amazon’s limited time sale on Fire HD tablets.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch 1080p display, 32GB of onboard storage, and a microSD slot that can expand your storage capacity by up to another 512GB. This latest version of the Fire HD 10 is 30 percent faster than prior models, according to Amazon, thanks to its 2GHz eight-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

Amazon also promises up to 12 hours of mixed use battery life, and the tablet has front- and rear-facing cameras that can capture 720p video. It’s also using a reversible USB-C plug instead of microUSB making it much easier to plug-in and charge.

That suite of specifications, paired with Amazon’s custom operating system, turn the Fire HD 10 into a superb content creation device, especially if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. In addition to the basic specs, the tablet also has Alexa onboard for hands-free control to call up music, open apps, check the weather, and so on.

The Fire HD 10 is an excellent budget tablet at full price. At $100, it’s very hard to beat.

