Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

AVG TuneUp 2020 discounted by 81% - get this deal and give your PCs a performance boost

PCWorld |

pctu 3pc 2y 3d
AVG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

AVG TuneUp covers all your PC maintenance needs, and we don't just mean the usual "empty the temporary folders and delete your browser history". The program cleans up after major applications, locates duplicate files, removes bulky startup programs, warns about software which slows your PC, deactivates unnecessary processes, optimizes battery life, suggest speedup optimizations and much more.

If you're the hands-on type then you can take full control, but otherwise the program is able to do most of its work entirely automatically.

Brand new for the 2020 edition is the "Software Updater" which will scan your system and check for new versions of installed software then either notify you or automatically update in the background.

We have two versions on offer. The first includes a 3-PC, 1-Year license covering three different PCs, for one year, whether these are a combination of desktop, laptop. The 3-PC, 1-Year version is available for $10 rather than the regular MSRP of $39.99, offering a saving of 74%.

Better still, the 3-PC, 2-Year licence is our recommendation at $15, which a measly additional $5 over the 1-Year and, with an MSRP of $79.99, means you save a staggering 81%.

Hurry though, this discounted offer is only available exclusively through the PC World Software Store until February 29 2020, so make sure you take advantage before the offer expires.

3-PC, 1-YR for $10, go to https://software.pcworld.com/?act=details&id=37069
3-PC, 2-YR for $15, go to https://software.pcworld.com/?act=details&id=37067

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes