This tool brings all your cloud files together in one place, and it's on sale now

File management is a boring chore. And it’s often counterproductive. So take that complex job and make it far easier with a subscription to Rethink Files, the cloud storage service that gives you access to your files across multiple apps anytime you need. And, since you can save 98 percent off the cost of a ten-year subscription, now’s an ideal time to check it out.

Rethink Files offers subscribers 2 TB worth of cloud-based real estate with which to store their files. It’s compatible with apps like OneDrive, Slack, Zoho Docs, and much more so, even if your stuff is spread across multiple platforms, you’ll be able to easily find what you need. They boast rich previews of over 100 different file types, and it’s all kept secure using AES 256-bit encryption, so you’ll rest assured that they’ll stay completely safe.

When you consider how much time you probably waste looking for files through a myriad of apps, it makes sense to pay for a service that simplifies the entire process. And now is the perfect time as a ten year subscription to Rethink Files is discounted, for a limited time, to just $49 from the regular price of $3,117.60.

Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization - $49



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.