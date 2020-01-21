This MSI gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 2060 is $600 off, today only

If you’re looking to embrace the new decade with a new laptop loaded with the newest real-time ray tracing technology, Amazon has a deal for you today. The online retailer is selling the MSI GV63 gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 2060 for $1,175. This is by far the all-time low for this laptop, which was most recently priced at $1,800, though it’s dipped as low as $1,350 before today. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

This looks to be one heck of a mobile gaming rig at one heck of a price. The display is 15.6 inches with 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3 millisecond response time. The GeForce RTX 2060 is aimed at 1440p gaming and high refresh rate 1080p displays. With that in mind, you can expect rip roaring gaming on this laptop with all graphics settings maxed out on AAA titles. As an RTX 20-series graphics chip with dedicated ray tracing hardware, the 2060 also supports the cutting-edge lighting technology in any game that supports it.

For a processor, the laptop is rocking the six core, twelve thread “Coffee Lake” Core i7-8750H. It packs 16GB RAM on a single module (leaving room for another 16GB stick), a 256GB NVMe boot drive, and a 1TB 7,200 RPM high performance hard drive.

Beyond the basics, MSI put in a dual exhaust cooling solution, the Nahimic 3 Digital 7.1 audio enhancer, a backlit keyboard, AC Wi-Fi and E2400 ethernet.

Suffice to say this is an awesome little laptop at an excellent price. It’s part of a 24-hour sale on MSI gaming gear at AmazonRemove non-product link. But don’t get too excited about looking for other deals, as this was the only laptop that we really liked from that sale.

