Apple’s AirPods have been the subject of many memes and plenty of discussion, and for good reason. It seems like everyone is using them, from the bus station to the office, and having a pair lends you a level of “cool” most earbuds don’t. And today, you can get a pair of Apple’s fanciest model for cheap(er), with an Amazon sale on the Apple AirPods Pro bringing them down to $235 from a list price of $250, matching their lowest price ever.

The AirPods Pro are more than just a coolness indicator though, earning a glowing 4.5 star review from our tester.

Active noise cancellation using “anti-noise” technology can be adjusted to Transparency mode, which allows you to hear the noise around you through your own audio. Sweat and water resistance can help you use them even during workouts or unfavorable weather conditions, while three different sizes of included silicone tips allow you to choose the fit that’s the most comfortable and secure for you. The included wireless charging case, which is compact enough to keep track of the wireless buds while they’re in backpacks, purses, or laptop bags, allows you to recharge your AirPods multiple times to give them up to 24 hours of battery life. In a single charge, these buds have up to 4.5 hours of playtime.

“AirPods Pro are a perfect example of what Apple does best,” we said in our review. “They take cutting-edge technology and make something that may not quite outperform its rivals, but still performs quite well, while being much easier and more delightful to use.”

[Today’s deal: Apple AirPods Pro for $235 on Amazon]

This story, "Apple's AirPods Pro drop to $235, matching their all-time low" was originally published by Macworld .