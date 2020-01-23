Deal

Give your house some brains with this $45 Google Home, over 50% off

Three years on, and the Google Home is still an excellent choice as a smart speaker for the home, and today you can get it at an outstanding price.

GameStop—yes, the store in the mall where you can pick up used video games for cheap—is spreading its wings with a fantastic deal for budding smart home fanatics. It’s selling Google Home smart speakers for just $45 right now. To see the sale price you have to drop the speaker into your cart first. That’s about $34 cheaper than the Google Store’s current sale price of $79 and well below its $99 usual price.

We really liked Google Home when we reviewed it in late 2016, and it’s evolved to become even better since. With Google Home, you can control a wide range of smart home devices, such as light bulbs, smart plugs, and the Nest thermostat with just your voice.

It can also give you basic information such as weather forecasts, news updates, reminders and appointment alerts. It’s basically Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo. One of the nicer Google-specific features is that you can also pair the Google Home with a Chromecast device to activate your TV, and select videos on Netflix.

The Google Home is an incredibly useful tool—especially when it’s on sale for over half off. Don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: Google Home for $45 at GameStop.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
