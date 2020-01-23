Give your house some brains with this $45 Google Home, over 50% off

GameStop—yes, the store in the mall where you can pick up used video games for cheap—is spreading its wings with a fantastic deal for budding smart home fanatics. It’s selling Google Home smart speakers for just $45Remove non-product link right now. To see the sale price you have to drop the speaker into your cart first. That’s about $34 cheaper than the Google Store’s current sale price of $79 and well below its $99 usual price.

We really liked Google Home when we reviewed it in late 2016, and it’s evolved to become even better since. With Google Home, you can control a wide range of smart home devices, such as light bulbs, smart plugs, and the Nest thermostat with just your voice.

It can also give you basic information such as weather forecasts, news updates, reminders and appointment alerts. It’s basically Google’s answer to the Amazon Echo. One of the nicer Google-specific features is that you can also pair the Google Home with a Chromecast device to activate your TV, and select videos on Netflix.

The Google Home is an incredibly useful tool—especially when it’s on sale for over half off. Don’t miss out.

[Today's deal: Google Home for $45 at GameStop.]