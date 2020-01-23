Cool Tech Gifts for Non-Techies in 2020

Cool Gifts to Give Your Non-Tech Friends in 2020

The new year is in full swing and this is the chance to bring your friend or family member into the 21st century with these top gifts for non-techies. With the latest technology in phones, action cameras and smartwatches, you can start your new year and new decade off right. G2A, Garmin, OnePlus, GoPro and Motorola all have products to help bring ease and comfort to your daily life, as technology should. So take note, these are the top tech products you should get for your friends this year as a cool birthday gift. Find all these coupons and more when you visit the PCWorld promo codes page for the latest in tech, gadgets, games and phones.

3% cashback with G2A promo code

G2A is not just for hardcore gamers or geeks, you can find a lot of great products here that everyone and every player level can enjoy. Find top games like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption II and Fortnite here, along with Steam gift cards and PS4 controllers. With this 3% cashback G2A coupon code, you can earn money back on all the money you spend on the site. But for the non-techies in your life, you can purchase smartphones and other accessories here (consumer electronics). Find earphones, Apple iPhone 7 and 8, plus a range of USB chargers. With a gift like this, you are sure to turn your friend or family member into a video game nerd all while earning 3% back on your sitewide purchases.

10% off sitewide with Garmin discount

Garmin has so much to offer this year, especially new and useful tech items for non-tech users. Find top smartwatches for the whole family, including new Frozen II fitness trackers for kids. If one of your friends wants to get into shape this year, it is possible with a new smartwatch. These watches are good for all kinds of fitness and activities, take it while you go swimming, running and on other adventures. When you shop now, you can take up to 10% off sitewide with this Garmin offer. Simply register your new device and save. Tracking your fitness goals can be easy with the help of the latest fitness tech. Help your friend stick to his or her new year's weight-loss resolution this year with a new watch from Garmin.

$100 off HERO8 Black with GoPro

Does your friend want to travel more this year? Maybe he or she would like to get outside more and enjoy nature. Now, you can live vicariously through your friend by watching the live replay video from his or her new GoPro action camera. The new HERO8 Black is here and it can be yours for less with this $100 off GoPro discount. GoPro makes video recording easy and fun, so everyone can enjoy it, not just those who work in the industry. Some of the top features are 1080p live streaming, TimeWarp 2.0, HyperSmooth 2.0 + Boost, 12MP and 4K60 1080p240. With this sleek and lightweight design, it is perfect for your carry-on or purse.

10% off accessories with OnePlus promo

Stay connected in this technological world and never settle for anything less than the best. Get 10% off sitewide on accessories during this OnePlus sale. Find top wireless earbuds and earphones at discounted rates plus you can also get great screen protectors and USB chargers in bundles to save even more money. This is great for your friend who never has enough battery life left on his or her phone. Find car chargers and power adapters as well. It is hard to navigate this world without a smartphone, so protect the one you have with these top accessories.

Rosetta Stone Language Courses are $105 off

Give the gift of online learning to your friend when you give him or her a subscription to Rosetta Stone. With this promo, you can get a discount of up to $105 off a 24-month course with Rosetta Stone promo. Technology can bring us closer together, much like language and traveling can too. Learn a new language today to be able to communicate with others around the world when you learn Chinese, Italian, Spanish, German or French, to name a few. You can also use this language course to freshen up for the upcoming semester or use it to advance yourself and your resume. This is also great to give a tech lover who already has everything else. This discount will not be around for long, so be sure to get your course by January 31st.

Cool Tech Gifts for 2020

Start this year off right and give your non-tech friends something useful for everyday or as a Valentine’s Day gift. There are so many new games, gadgets and products out there to make our lives easier, like smartphones and smartwatches. You can also find technology that brings us together, through videos, languages and communication. Maybe you have someone in your life who prefers to disconnect, however, there can be a lot of great reasons why you should have your head in the cloud. Visit our PCWorld seasonal campaign to find the best offers and discount codes for electronics, computers and printers.