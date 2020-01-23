The magnificent Fitbit Inspire HR is just $70, but only for 24 hours

If you’re already faltering on your New Year’s fitness resolutions, a deal today at Amazon can help get you back on track. The online retailer is selling the Fitbit Inspire HR for $70. That’s $30 cheaper than usual and within $1 of the all-time low for this simple, yet simply superb fitness tracker, which earned our Editors’ Choice award after extensive testing.

Amazon’s price is available until just before midnight on Thursday, Pacific time.

The diminutive Fitbit Inspire HR features activity and sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and smartphone alerts. It’s swimproof up to 50 meters and can last up to five days on a single charge. You can also easily swap between bands to match your style. The package includes small- and large-sized bands, but you can also purchase other bands in multiple colors if you want something new.

We reviewed the Fitbit Inspire last May and adored it, showering it with 4.5 stars and an Editors Choice award.

“If you don’t need the power of a smartwatch, the Inspire HR is a pretty amazing device for something so small,” we wrote at the time. “Even at two-thirds of the price, it can do 90 percent of what the Fitbit Charge 3 can—with the main differences being the lack of an SpO2 sensor and a few extra apps—and it’s small and fashionable enough to look great on any sized wrist.”

The Fitbit Inspire HR’s daily stats overview is top notch, and we loved the fitness tracker’s excellent value. That was when it cost $100, but at today’s price, the value is flat-out off the charts. The Fitbit Inspire HR isn’t a smartwatch, but if you just need the essentials of fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring, it’s a top-notch option—especially today.

[Today’s deal: Fitbit Inspire HR for $70 at Amazon.]