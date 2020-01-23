Top Staples Printers 2020 | PCWorld

Staples has expanded its product selection to include computers, scanners, mail & ship items, and many more. You can find all of your office supplies from Staples.com, including huge discounts on Staples laser printers, all-in-one printers, and more. More than just the usual office supplies store, Staples has become one of the stores with the best sales on different brands of printers for school, work, or everyday life. There is a wide selection of HP printers, Epson printers, Lexmark printers, Xerox printers, and more.

Check out our best budget printers that you can find at Staples:

HP OfficeJet 5255 Wireless All-In-One Printer

HP is a brand recognized by many for the best print solutions and high-quality printers. You can consider an all-in-one printer for personal use because of its practicality. With an all-in-one printer, you can have just one machine to go to if you want to print, scan, photocopy, and/or fax documents. One of our favorite Staples all-in-one printers is the HP OfficeJet 5255 Printer.

This is a wireless, all-in-one printer that gets the job done without any fuss. Setting up this printer out of the box is easy with the use of your smartphone and the built-in Bluetooth SMART that connects to your local wireless network in minutes. As with any wireless printer, cloud printing services like the AirPrint, Mopria, HP Smart app is supported to print directly from your smartphone. Expect this printer to keep up with your demands and accomplish many tasks together. From now until March 1st, 2020, save $70 on the HP Officejet 5255 wireless all-in-one printer at Staples. For the best prices on Staples all-in-one printers from brands like HP, make sure to check out the latest Staples printer sales and coupons from PCWorld.

Epson EcoTank ET-M2170 Wireless Monochrome Inkjet Printer

Staples has a wide selection of Epson printers available throughout the year. The Epson EcoTank is a no-nonsense, get-down-to-work kind of machine that can print, copy, and scan for you in a jiffy. No warm-up needed when you print your first page, and the output is crisp black lines as it is powered by PrecisionCore® printing technology.

Not only will this save you time and energy (low power consumption), but this EcoTank model provides low-cost printing compared to laser printers as it is cartridge-free! Just refill the ink tank with a new Epson Ink replacement bottle and print up to 6,000 pages (monochrome). Convenience-wise, this machine fulfills easy mobile printing connectivity so you can print with your smartphones and tablets. Aside from Wi-Fi/ Ethernet capabilities, you can also use voice activation via Epson Connect. For a limited time, enjoy $50 off Epson EcoTank monochrome inkjet printer at Staples. This offer is available through PCWorld from now until March 1st, 2020. Visit PCWorld for the latest Epson printer deals available at Staples.

Lexmark C3326dw Wireless and Network Color Laser Printer

Your core workgroup will thank you for this small gem at your workspace! This Lexmark printer is a high-yield printing machine that prints in black & white and color laser output. Imagine having colorful charts and graphs for your presentations without having to keep changing ink cartridges. Lexmark’s Unison Toner cartridges can deliver up to 2,500 color pages and 3,000 monochrome pages in high-quality output. Mobile printing is simplified through the Lexmark Mobile Print app, and is compatible with Mopria and AirPrint, too.

Buy your Lexmark color laser printer for only $293.49 at Staples. This offer is available through PCWorld from now until March 1st, 2020. Go to PCWorld for the latest Staples printer coupons on Lexmark printers.

Xerox Phaser 3260DI Monochrome Single-Function Laser Printer

Staples has a wide assortment of Xerox printers available online. Another office workhorse is the Xerox Phaser Monochrome Laser printer that sticks to a single mission, which is to deliver high yielding print output when you have a busy print queue happening. Not lacking in bells and whistles, it boasts wireless capability that can accommodate the entire workgroup’s demands as it delivers a 29-pages-per-minute speed through Wi-Fi Connectivity.

For faster data transfers, a high-speed USB 20 port is present, as well as mobile printing via Apple AirPrint and Xerox PrintBack App. It has a whopping 250-sheets input capacity and is ready for your duplex printing needs as well.

Get $60 off Xerox monochrome single-function laser printer at Staples from now until March 1st, 2020. Go to PCWorld to check out any current Staples laser printer sale or to redeem laser printer coupons that can be applied to your next online order.

Epson WorkForce WF-2860

Talk about a machine chock full of features at an affordable price! The Epson Workforce printers give you fast printing and quick copying for your busy day. The Epson WorkForce WF-2860 even offers an Automatic Document Feeder for copying multi-page documents and duplex printing to make two-sided prints. It can also serve as a fax machine and store up to a hundred contacts in its memory. Use Wi-Fi to print from your Android or iOS devices via the Epson’s iPrint app but Kindle Fire, Mopria and Google Cloud Print are also supported.

Get $50 off Epson WorkForce wireless inkjet printer at Staples from now until March 1st, 2020. You can also save up to 53% off on select Epson printers. Check out the available discount codes and offers at PCWorld, so you can get the best budget printers from Staples.

Count on Staples for the best budget printers on sale

For your printing needs, make sure to visit Staples.com. You can always grab Staples coupons and the latest offers at PCWorld to save even more money on your online orders. If you ever need a new printer, you have plenty of options when you shop at Staples. Whether you are looking for an all-in-one printer, a laser printer, or just a cheap printer, you can find high-quality printers like HP printers, Epson printers, Lexmark printers, Xerox printers, and many others.



Extra Tip: Aside from regular printers, Staples is actually the first major retailer in the US to carry 3D printers. If you are in the market for 3D printers, you can also find great choices that will fit what your projects require at Staples.com. To learn more about 3D printers, check out our article on how to own and love a 3D printer.