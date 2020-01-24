Logitech's spectacular G903 gaming mouse is $60 today, a huge 60% drop

In our review, we called the Logitech G903 “the best wireless mouse that (lots of) money can buy,” loving everything except its sky-high $150 price tag. Right now at Best Buy, the Logitech G903 is merely $60Remove non-product link.

The Logitech G903 is an ambidextrous wireless mouse with a 12,000 DPI sensor. Typically, high performance mice have 16,000 DPI, but the reality is most people don’t need that level of sensitivity. Settings such as 4,500 and 9,000 DPI are more than high enough for most people save for competitive e-sports gamers, and the G903 easily covers that.

The G903 also features a 10 gram removable weight module that helps you tune the feel of the smooth-gliding mouse to your preference. It has RGB lighting (of course) and Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless technology.

“With premium switches, the dual-mode mouse wheel, a lightweight chassis, and extremely low latency, the G903 is one of the best wireless mice on the market,” we said in our review.

If you don’t like dealing with batteries, the G903 also works with Logitech’s Powerplay mouse pad that charges your mouse while you’re using it. It’s a killer feature that removes one of the biggest headaches for wireless mice, but costs $120, so it’s good that the mouse works just fine without it.

Our biggest hangup with Logitech’s sublime G903 gaming mouse was its price. That is not the case today.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G903 wireless mouse for $60 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]