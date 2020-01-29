Unlock 120+ hours of coding training for under $40

It's no secret that learning how to code can take you far in your professional life—whether you're trying to start a full-on coding career or just enhance your resume with an in-demand skill. What few people understand, however, is how easy it is to come to grips with the essentials. Rather than going back to school or paying a king's ransom for a coding bootcamp, The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle can get you the training you need for under $40.

This 10-course collection is ideal for anyone who wants to train for a lucrative career as a pro coder. It introduces students to today’s most in-demand programming languages and offers the chance to learn current web development skills, data science, plus common coding platforms like Python and JavaScript.

All in all, you'll have more than 120 hours of training to work through, and you'll complete real coding projects along the way. That way, once you complete the collection, you'll have a robust portfolio of real-life projects to vouch for your skills.

This training is delivered entirely via the web, so there are no actual classes to attend. You simply log in and learn whenever you have time. The courses are beginner-friendly too, so anyone — even those with no prior experience — can understand and absorb the subject matter. And, since they’re accessible for life, you can take as long as you want to complete each one.

This may be the most flexible and risk-free way to prepare for a long career in a field that’s expected to grow in the coming years. And, since you can sign up for only $39, now is the perfect time to check it out.

The 2020 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle - $39



