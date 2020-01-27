Print photos on the go with HP's pocketable Sprocket, just $50 after a massive $80 discount

Sometimes you find a deal that seems absolutely unreal. Today is one of those days. Amazon is selling the HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer (2nd Edition) for $49.85. That’s an unbelievable $80 off the usual price of $129.85. HP appears to have initiated this sale as it is also selling the Sprocket at an $80 discount.

The Sprocket lets you print photos on 2-by-3 photo paper, and you can connect multiple devices to the Sprocket at once. It also has a personalized LED light to indicate when the device is printing, and whose photo is printing out when multiple devices are connected. The Sprocket uses Bluetooth 5.0 for a wireless connection to all phones connected to the device, and an internal battery.

The Sprocket app that lets you connect to the device includes an augmented reality feature that displays a virtual print job queue. You can also add various effects to any photos you print out via the app. You need to buy specialized Sprocket photo paper (also on sale) after your initial stash runs out, but they only cost about 35 cents each, and you don’t need to purchase separate ink cartridges.

Overall, this is a fun little photo printer that would be a fantastic tool to have at a birthday party, high school graduation, or wedding. You can’t beat today’s ridiculous price.

[Today’s deal: HP Sprocket (2nd Edition) for $49.85 at Amazon.]