Find you lost keys anywhere with Amazon's 24-hour blowout on Tile trackers

Tracking your mission critical gear with Bluetooth beacons is a great idea, but no one wants to spend too much money on it. Fortunately, Amazon's throwing a one-day blowout sale on Tile gearRemove non-product link, so you can find you lost keys anywhere for cheap—Tile's gear is all at all-time low prices (or close to it). Amazon’s sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time.

Here are our top three picks from the sale.

First up is a four pack of Tile Sticker for $40. That’s the all time low for this bundle, which often sells for $55 to $60. Tile Sticker is a small Bluetooth beacon that can be slapped on pretty much anything. It has a three-year battery life and a 150-foot range.

Next, we have a single Tile Mate for $15, down from the usual $25, and the all-time low. This is the keychain-style Tile that you can hook onto your keys, a bag, or anything else that with a loop. The Tile Mate has a replaceable CR1632 battery.

Finally, we’ve got the Tile Essentials multi-pack for $40 instead of the usual $70—another all-time low. The Essentials pack features two Tile Sticker beacons, a Tile Mate, and a Tile Slim. The only one of these we haven’t talked about is the Slim, which can be slipped into a wallet, passport, or documents. Like the Sticker, the Slim has a built-in battery that lasts up to three years.

[Today’s deal: One-day Tile sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]