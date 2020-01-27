Deal

Find you lost keys anywhere with Amazon's 24-hour blowout on Tile trackers

Amazon's one-day sale on Tile gear includes deep discounts on Tile Sticker, Tile Mate, and more.

Contributor, PCWorld

Tracking your mission critical gear with Bluetooth beacons is a great idea, but no one wants to spend too much money on it. Fortunately, Amazon's throwing a one-day blowout sale on Tile gear, so you can find you lost keys anywhere for cheap—Tile's gear is all at all-time low prices (or close to it). Amazon’s sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time.

Here are our top three picks from the sale.

First up is a four pack of Tile Sticker for $40. That’s the all time low for this bundle, which often sells for $55 to $60. Tile Sticker is a small Bluetooth beacon that can be slapped on pretty much anything. It has a three-year battery life and a 150-foot range.

Next, we have a single Tile Mate for $15, down from the usual $25, and the all-time low. This is the keychain-style Tile that you can hook onto your keys, a bag, or anything else that with a loop. The Tile Mate has a replaceable CR1632 battery.

Finally, we’ve got the Tile Essentials multi-pack for $40 instead of the usual $70—another all-time low. The Essentials pack features two Tile Sticker beacons, a Tile Mate, and a Tile Slim. The only one of these we haven’t talked about is the Slim, which can be slipped into a wallet, passport, or documents. Like the Sticker, the Slim has a built-in battery that lasts up to three years.

[Today’s deal: One-day Tile sale on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
