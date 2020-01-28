Amazon's Anker sale has killer prices on top chargers and battery packs

If your gear bag is running short on mobile power, Amazon's one-day Anker saleRemove non-product link has you covered. Whether you need an external battery, a bountiful wall charger, power in your car, or just a good ol' wireless charger, you're sure to find something here, with most prices at all-time lows. Here are our top picks:

First up is the Anker PowerPort Atom 60W two-port USB C charger for $35 instead of the usual $57 after clicking the $3 coupon on the listing. It features two USB-C ports with Power Delivery technology. PD is designed to charge each device as fast as possible. This particular charger is capable of charging two 30 watt laptops at the same time. What sets it apart, however, is its size. Anker is using gallium nitride instead of silicon inside the charger to deliver higher efficiency with less heat, so it's smaller than other 60W chargers.

Next, we like the Anker PowerCore Essential external portable battery for $35 down from $60, with a coupon to take an extra $5 off the $40 sale price. This is a 20,000mAh power bank, which can power up an iPhone XS five and a half times on a single charge, according to Anker.

Finally, the Anker Wireless PowerWave Car Charger bundle is $40 instead of $60. This device is a combination dashboard phone cradle and wireless charger that includes a car charger and an air vent holder. You'll need to BYO USB cable, but otherwise you'll have everything you need to set up your car for full wireless charging.

There are several other excellent deals in this sale, so be sure to check them all out before it ends at midnight.