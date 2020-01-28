Get two Google Nest Hubs for $100--less than the price of one

Google’s Nest Hub can serve as the useful, feature-filled heart of your smart home, and today, you can grab two from Best Buy for $100 for the pairRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $260. A single Nest Hub usually costs $129, and we called it “one of the best” smart displays even at full price.

This Nest Hub has a 7-inch touch screen, so you can check your calendar, see reminders, and more at a glance. Using the built-in Google Assistant, you can search, play music, and control your smart devices with just the sound of your voice. And with the combination of screen and voice control, you can see any picture you have in Google Photos, or set up a live album to keep your photos on display throughout the day. And as a nice added bonus, this bundle comes with three free months of Pandora Premium.

“In many ways it mirrors what a modern Android phone can already do, but with a better speaker and a bigger, always-on screen,” we said en route to giving it an excellent 4-star rating. “There’s a lot to like about this impressive little gadget, and its thoughtfully designed software is a big improvement on a smartphone.”

The Google Nest Hub gracefully intertwines the best features of Google’s Home and Assistant platforms. And with two for the price of less than one, this is a jaw-droppingly good deal.

[Today’s deal: Google Nest Hub two-pack for $100 from Best BuyRemove non-product link]