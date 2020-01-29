A true wireless design. Active noise-cancellation. These are the hallmarks of modern earbuds, and now you can get a solid set at a much reduced price. The Amazon Echo Buds, which we called an “excellent value” even at their $130 launch price, have plummeted to $90 on Amazon.

These ‘buds include the Alexa digital assistant built in, so you can easily make calls, control your music, set reminders and more with just the sound of your voice. Bose Active Noise Reduction helps limit background noise leaking through, a feature we referred to as “the highlight of the Echo Buds” in our review, noting that “it’s among the best noise-canceling [we’ve] heard from in-ear wireless earbuds.”

In addition, up to five hours of playtime on a charge allows you to listen to music through a whole workout, no sweat. We gave these buds 3.5 stars out of 5, noting that although they’re “not as refined” as many competitors in the space, they’re still a solid choice. And that was at $130. At $90, this is a no-brainer purchase.

This story, "Snag Amazon's Echo Buds for only $90, their lowest price ever" was originally published by Macworld .