Level up your gaming with a curved 144Hz FreeSync monitor for $130

Who says you need a mammoth monitor to get a solid gaming experience? Normal-sized monitors can be part of a killer set-up. Today, Office Depot is selling an ultra-fast 23.6-inch AOC curved FreeSync gaming monitor for just $130. That’s $15 cheaper than Amazon’s current price, and $100 below the $230 MSRP.

The AOC 24G1OD’s 1080p screen sports a 1500R curvature and wide 178-degree viewing angles. Better yet, it’s fast, with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response times. This monitor was built for gaming, as emphasized by its support for FreeSync, which synchronizes the refresh rate of your monitor and your graphics card.

AMD’s site says FreeSync works all the way up to 144Hz over DisplayPort and HDMI. That means if you pair this monitor with an AMD Radeon graphics card you can expect a buttery smooth gaming experience with reduced stutter and no screen tearing. FreeSync also works with GeForce graphics cards, but requires manual activation in Nvidia’s control panels. Radeon GPUs just work. 

The AOC 24G1OD also has a “frameless” design meaning the side borders are narrow enough that you can pack two or three of these monitors together for an even more immersive visual experience. For ports, the display has one VGA, one DisplayPort, and two HDMI.

Overall, users seem to be happy with this display, and really what’s not to love? It’s curved, it has FreeSync, it’s a high refresh rate monitor, and right now it’s available at an utterly fantastic price.

[Today’s deal: AOC 24G1OD for $130 at Office Depot.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers.

  
