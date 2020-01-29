Amazon's blowing out Razer and HyperX gaming peripherals, today only

Amazon is on a tear again with its one-day deals. Today, it’s time for a 24-hour PC peripherals and memory saleRemove non-product link with jaw-dropping deals on gaming headsets, mice, mouse pads, and keyboards from Razer and HyperX. You’ll also find SD cards for Lexar for cheap. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday evening, Pacific time.

We’ve sifted through all the discounts to identify our top three deals in the sale.

First up, we’ve got the Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition gaming mouse for $35. That’s the all-time low, and also well below its most recent $60 price.

The Lancehead rocks an ultra-responsive 16,000 DPI optical sensor, with two buttons just below the scroll wheel that let you adjust the DPI setting on the fly. This ambidextrous mouse also features programmable buttons on both sides. Finally, it supports customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting, because why not? This looks like a high-performing gaming mouse at a damned fine price.

Next, the Razer Nari Wireless headset is $80, down from well over $120 and another all-time low. This is a pared-back version of the $200 Nari Ultimate headset we adored, lacking the innovative haptic feedback of the more expensive version, but it still sports the self-cooling earcups, 7.1 surround sound, Chroma RGB, and a retractable mic. We found the Nari exceptionally comfortable during extended play sessions.

Finally, the Razer Seiren X USB microphone is $55, matching the all-time low. It normally costs $100. The compact Razer Seiren X doesn’t have the cachet of the Blue Yeti in the streaming world, but it’s solidly built and delivers crystal clear vocal reproduction. Amazon customers love it.

All of our top picks focused Razer gear, but these are just the tip of the iceberg. Check out the full 24-hour sale for on gear from HyperX and Lexar, along with even more Razer hardware.

