Game in glorious 1440p with XFX's custom Radeon RX 5700 for just $300

AMD just rolled out the wonderful Radeon RX 5600 XT, an excellent 1080p gaming card for an equally excellent $280 price tag. On most days we highly recommend it—but today isn’t most days. Amazon is selling the XFX Radeon RX 5700 DD Ultra for $300Remove non-product link, the lowest price we’ve ever seen and a crazy good deal for one of the most powerful graphics cards around.

The RX 5700 is our top pick for a 1440p gaming card, and it will absolutely rock at gaming on ultra-fast 1080p monitors, too. For high refresh rate gaming at 1440p you’re better off with the RX 5700 XT, which usually sells around $430 or more. This particular RX 5700 features a pretty XFX-branded matte black backplate to boot, along with a pair of 100mm fans and ports for HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4. XFX says this card is built on its Ghost thermal 2.0 designs that offer nearly twice the heatsink surface area and 35 percent less fan noise than other cards.

So until this sale is over, the $300 RX 5700 DD Ultra is a no-brainer upgrade over the $280 RX 5600 XT.

[Today’s deal: XFX RX 5700 DD Ultra for $300 on AmazonRemove non-product link]