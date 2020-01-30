Get ready for the big game with all-time-low prices on Bose soundbars

Even if you've already got your big-screen TV for the big game, there's one thing you're still missing: a soundbar to boost the audio. And right now, Amazon's running a great sale on one of our favorite brands: You can get the Bose Soundbar 500 for $500Remove non-product link or the Bose Soundbar 700 for $700Remove non-product link, both matching the best prices we've ever seen.

We reviewed the Soundbar 500 in January 2019. We thought it offered nice clear and warm sound for its size as well as excellent dialogue clarity. Our reviewer did note that he had to spend some time tweaking the EQ settings to get the best possible sound quality. If you want to go a little more upscale, the Bose Soundbar 700 is $700, knocking $100 off its usual price. This soundbar features PhaseGuide technology that is supposed to direct sound in multiple directions filling the room with more sound. It’s also a little larger than the Soundbar 500 and has a glass top instead of a matte finish.

Both soundbars have Alexa and Google Assitant built-in allowing you to control the soundbar with voice commands. They also have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Apple Airplay 2 built-in.

Amazon is also selling companion subwoofers for great prices, so be sure to check out the whole saleRemove non-product link.