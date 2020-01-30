7 Must-See Discounts for Samsung Galaxy S10, Norton 360, & more

February 2020 Savings on Tech, Finance, and Travel

There are many exciting promotions running from now until February. You don’t want to miss out on a great way to save when you book your next vacation and rental cars, upgrade your tech gadgets or software, improve your finance, or prepare for the upcoming tax season. Find the most popular offers from brands such as H&R Block, MoneyGram, Samsung, Norton, Avast, Hotwire, and Alamo.

40% off online tax filing with H&R Block

Tax season is just around the corner and it’s important to find the most reliable tax preparation software to help you get the maximum refund. If you are planning to use H&R Block this year, you can use the best tools available to help you with the tax filing process. If you are switching from another tax preparation software, you can easily import your historical data from the previous software to H&R Block. You can look at your refund results in real time after you take a picture of your W2 with your mobile phone. Best of all, you can file both federal and state tax for free if you have a W2, kids, and/or education costs (perfect for students).

If you need to file online today with the Deluxe, Premium, or Self-Employed program, then you can save 40% off with the current H&R Block promotions. This offer will end on 2/28/2020, so start filing before the expiration date.

$2 off your transaction fee with MoneyGram coupon

MoneyGram is one of the most popular money wiring platforms that is used by many people to send funds, receive money, and pay bills over 200 countries. There are seven ways for users to send and receive funding through MoneyGram, including using the mobile app, account deposit, physical MoneyGram locations, money orders, and more. MoneyGram is also extremely safe to use when transferring money from one account to another. You can sign up and join their loyalty program, MoneyGram Plus Rewards, to get benefits such as 20% off your second transfer fee and receiving 40% off for every fifth transfer you execute.

Apply this MoneyGram promo code on your next transfer and receive $2 off the regular transaction fee. The promo code is valid until 2/15/2020.

$450 off unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung S10 was released less than a year ago and it has received many great reviews, including one from our PCWorld editors. This is one of the most powerful phones that Samsung has built that was upgraded inside and out. Some of the most noticeable features are the triple-lens camera, great battery life with wireless PowerShare feature, beautiful Infinity-O display, and super fast processor.

There are plenty of reasons why you should buy this phone. Right now, you can save $450 by purchasing the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10. Its original price is $1,149.99 and you can get the unlocked phone for $699.99. The promotion will be available until 2/10/2020.

$50 off coupon for Norton 360 with LifeLock Select

When you think of reliable cyber security software, Norton naturally comes to mind because it’s one of the oldest and most trusted security brands in the market. If you are looking for an all-in-one protection against cyber-attacks or identity theft, then you won’t be disappointed with the Norton 360 with LifeLock Select. With features such as secure VPN, password management, credit monitoring, and 100-GB cloud backup, you can truly navigate online without worrying about hackers attempting to steal your identity or invading your privacy.

Protect up to five devices and get a year of Norton 360 with LifeLock’s select subscription for $149.99. By using the latest Norton coupon, you can save $50 and purchase the yearly subscription for only $99.99.

Avast SecureLine VPN for Android - $19.99/yr only

One of Avast’s most popular products is the SecureLine VPN that adds another layer of security to your internet connection. It can prevent hackers from spying and stealing information from your digital devices. Keep in mind, your digital devices can be vulnerable when you are using public Wi-Fi at cafes, stores, and airports. Avast Secure VPN offers plenty of features that ensure you can browse the internet anonymously. With its quick speed, it won’t slow down your online activities.

One of the best Avast discounts available is the $19.99 yearly subscription for Avast SecureLine VPN for Android. It is a great price for peace of mind as you use your multiple devices daily. You can start by downloading the software today and start your 7-day trial with Avast.

$10 Hotwire coupon code

Regardless if you are planning a big trip or just a weekend getaway, you must visit Hotwire to find the latest offers on hotels, flights, car rentals, and vacation packages. They are currently offering up to 60% discount on hotels, up to 40% savings on flights, and saving up to $422 on vacation packages. No matter where you are planning to go, Hotwire ensures you save as much as possible.

Besides the daily promotions they offer, you can now save an additional $10 with the latest Hotwire promo code by subscribing to their email. Once you sign up and verify your email address, the promo code will automatically send to your inbox. Don’t miss out, since the offer is valid until 2/6/2020.

$25 off $175+ rentals with Alamo coupon code

When it comes to booking a reservation with a car rental company, Alamo has been one of the biggest and well-known brands in the industry. With a network of more than 360 locations throughout the United States, you can always rely on Alamo to provide you with the car and discount you need. If you are planning to rent a car, look no further than Alamo to help you save time and money.

You can use the newest Alamo discount code and save $25 when you spend over $175. This coupon will expire on 2/21/2020, so use it soon.

