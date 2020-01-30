Top electronic items sold at Walmart for January 2020

Most-Sold Electronics at Walmart for 2020

Walmart is home to a range of products, from pharmaceutical drugs to everyday groceries. We gathered a list of the most-popular and top-sold electronic goods you can find at Walmart.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3 Game Bundle

The perfect starter pack into the world of modern video gaming is the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition. This Xbox contains cloud storage for games and saving backups, a digital library, and an option to pre-install digital games.

This year, the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB comes bundled with three top games including Fortnite, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves. Fortnite is the all-conquering battle royale video game that has taken the world by storm. Drop into a world of conflict with your online friends and fight till the end, to be the last man standing. Minecraft is the ever-popular construction simulator enjoyable for gamers of all ages. Create your own virtual world and share it with friends on your very own private or open servers. Finally, Sea of Thieves sees the welcome return of iconic developer Rare, that developed Goldeneye 007, Donkey Kong Country, and Killer Instinct. You can get all of the aforementioned titles together with a brand new Xbox One S for the humble price of $149.99, a 40% reduction from $249.99 with a Walmart offer at PCWorld. Make sure you don't miss out on this incredible sale.

Sceptre 50" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Upgrading your TV doesn't have to be expensive. At Walmart, you can find products like this Sceptre 50" Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV for the low price of $199.99. That's a 50% reduction from the original price of $399.99. This TV provides realistic landscapes, as eight million pixels of brilliant color and clarity give you realistic and clear imagery. Sceptre brand TVs provide a low-price entry into the world of Ultra HD, which is why they remain one of Walmart's most-sold electronic goods.

TIP: When looking for a new TV, it's important to keep up with all the latest technological advances, so you don't get left behind. Look out for Ultra HD and HDR capabilities as two key features you'll want to have ready and waiting on your brand-new TV set.

Sony 4K Upscaling 3D Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player

Still using DVD players? Isn't it about time for something shiny and new? Check out this bestselling Blu-ray disc player from Walmart. A Sony 4K Upscaling 3D Streaming Blu-ray Disc Player covers all the bases, from streaming to physical media capabilities. In addition, it has the latest visual 4K technology, with added 3D as a bonus. You can convert your home living space into an amazing home theater using this Blu-ray disc player. Watch classic films remastered for a new generation, or indulge in the latest blockbusters, the choice is yours. The original price of $179.99 has been reduced by 50% to $89. You won't want to miss out on this incredible offer at Walmart.

HP DeskJet 2640 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

Important forms, school work, or just for fun - whatever you may use it for, a printer is a fundamental piece of home equipment for the family. The HP DeskJet 2640 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer combines the latest printing technology with all you need for scanning and copying. You can even use it in conjunction with your smartphone to print and scan files directly from your device. Printing with your smartphone can optimize your workflow. Whether you're at home or at work, you'll never have any issues transmitting, scanning, copying, or printing again. Originally $59, this printer has now been reduced by 42% to an affordable price of $24 now at Walmart.com.

PlayStation 4

Lastly, the PS4 has been one of Walmart's top-sold products. What better way to enjoy your PS4 than with exciting and challenging PS4 games. The NBA 2K20 is a gamer's favorite. The official NBA season of 2019-2020 is well into play, so why not join your favorite superstars on the virtual court? Take charge of your favorite franchise and lead them to an NBA championship. Better yet, create your very own virtual version of yourself and battle your way into the pro leagues, forging a legendary NBA career that no one will forget. If that's not enough, check out 2k's legendary MyTeam mode. Assemble a group of NBA superstars from the past and present league and create your very own basketball dream team. Ever wanted to see Kobe Bryant suit-up alongside LeBron James? How do you think Isiah Thomas would have played with Michael Jordan as his shooting guard? You can play out all of these dream scenarios and more by playing MyTeam mode! Right now, the NBA 2K20 on PS4 is discounted from $60 to $37.95, so there's no better time to ball out!

Walmart offers a wide range of electronic items from top brands at reasonable prices.