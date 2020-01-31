AMD's awesome 3rd-gen Ryzen processors are up to $60 off

To say we’re impressed by AMD’s 3rd-gen Ryzen CPUs is an understatement. These processors are killer, featuring killer prices, fantastic multi-core support, and much-improved single-thread performance. They’re great at productvity and gaming—so great, in fact, that for the first time in 15 years, AMD effectively snatched the desktop computing crown from Intel.

And today, they’re an even better deal.

While the prices for Ryzen 3000 were already great, you can get most Ryzen 3000 CPUs at reduced prices on Amazon right now. A few are available at all-time low prices, while the rest are at better-than-normal-prices but not quite what we saw during the holidays.

The Ryzen 5 3600 is $180, the CPU’s all-time low. This entry-level Ryzen 3000 chip packs six cores, twelve threads, a base clock of 3.6Ghz and a boost clock of 4.2GHz. Moving on, the Ryzen 5 3600X—our pick for the best gaming CPU for most people—has dropped all the way down to $205 from its usual $249. It has the same number of cores and threads as the baseline 3600, but it’s clocked faster, making it well worth the extra $15 investment.

Next, AMD’s top dog, the Ryzen 9 3900X, is on sale at $470, another all-time low. This is a monstrous 12-core, 24 thread CPU with a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost of 4.6GHz. AMD’s behemoth processor edges out Intel’s best CPUs in almost every way. If you don’t need quite that much firepower, the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 3800X is $340, a whopping $60 below its MSRP.

Don’t buy the Ryzen 7 3700X right now. It’s only about $5 off right now, making it only $15 cheaper than the faster 3800X. Beyond that one dud, however, all of the mainstream Ryzen 3000 series CPUs are available at enticingly low prices. If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a system upgrade, now’s the time.