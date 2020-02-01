The Full Nerd ep. 123: ATX12VO, Radeon BIOS fallout, RTX vs. high refresh rates

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about Intel’s new ATX12VO PSU spec and fallout from AMD’s Radeon 5600 XT launch. Finally, Adam tells us what won his heart, or rather eyes.

Don’t take my ATX12V away! Gordon tells us what he’s learned so far about Intel’s ATX12VO spec that majorly rejiggers the PC power supply for the first time in 20 years. Brad tells you which Radeon 5600 XT you want to buy and details just how much of a self-inflicted wound AMD’s newest card has taken.

Finally, in this episode of The Full Nerd, perennial hardware bachelor Adam Patrick tells us who will get the rose: High frame rates or GeForce RTX ray tracing.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 123 on YouTube

