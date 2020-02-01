Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 123: ATX12VO, Radeon BIOS fallout, RTX vs. high refresh rates

The Full Nerd Gang talks about a big new power supply change, continuing problems from AMD's Radeon 5600 XT launch and what Adam prefers.

The Full Nerd
ATX12VO specs, RX 5600 XT BIOS fallout, RTX vs high refresh rate, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 123

In today's show we cover the new ATX spec (ATX12VO) and the confusion around it, the fallout surrounding AMD's launch of the RX 5600 XT, and dig into the benefits of real time ray tracing vs high refresh rate gaming.

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about Intel’s new ATX12VO PSU spec and fallout from AMD’s Radeon 5600 XT launch. Finally, Adam tells us what won his heart, or rather eyes.

Don’t take my ATX12V away! Gordon tells us what he’s learned so far about Intel’s ATX12VO spec that majorly rejiggers the PC power supply for the first time in 20 years. Brad tells you which Radeon 5600 XT you want to buy and details just how much of a self-inflicted wound AMD’s newest card has taken.

Finally, in this episode of The Full Nerd, perennial hardware bachelor Adam Patrick tells us who will get the rose: High frame rates or GeForce RTX ray tracing.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 123 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

