Whether you’re just getting started on your smart home journey with a few bulbs or upgrading your network with a mesh Wi-fi system to handle dozens of devices, we've got you covered today. Amazon is running a one-day sale on smart home products from top brands such as Linksys, Netgear, TP-Link, and Wemo, with many at or near all-time lows. Here are our favorite buys:

First up we have the Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi router system for $188,Remove non-product link the best price we've ever seen for our runner-up pick for best mesh Wi-Fi system. This bundle comes with a router and a node, so it will blanket your home in Wi-Fi and deliver great speeds even under heavy traffic loads. We had no trouble covering 2,800 square feet in our tests of this exact setup, so most homes should get great coverage.

If you're looking to build out your smart home, TP-Link’s LB110 Kasa Smart Light bulbs are $12Remove non-product link instead of $25, a great price for a nice alternative to the high-priced Hue bulbs. This LED bulb is equivalent to a 60-watt incandescent. This is the all-time low for this bulb, a price that we also saw over the holidays. TP-Link’s bulbs don’t require a hub, and they work with Google Assistant and Alexa allowing you to control them with devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Finally, a two-pack Wemo Wi-Fi three-way light switch is $60Remove non-product link, more than 30 percent off its $90 MSRP and an all-time-low price. We gave this switch four stars when we reviewed it in August, praising it for its hassle-free set-up and broad third-party integration, including Apple HomeKit. Our only complaint is that it doesn't have a dimmer, but if you're looking for a simple light switch with smarts, the Wemo is a great option.

And those are just our top picks. There are many other devices offered in the sale, so be sure to check them all out.

This story, "Check out these killer prices on everything you need for your smart home" was originally published by TechHive .