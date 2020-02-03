Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you're tired of the same old roses and chocolates, we've got something your sweetheart is sure to love: a new iPad. Amazon is selling the newest iPad mini for $350 todayRemove non-product link, $50 off the MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen. This sale is only for the Space Gray model with 64GB of storage.

The iPad Mini features a 7.9-inch retina display, it has an 8 megapixel back camera and a 7MP front camera. It’s also rocking 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Apple says you can expect about 10 hours of battery life. If you’ve ever owned an iPad you know what you’re getting: A solid, dependable tablet that will do what you need it to do whether it's streaming Netflix or your other favorite video service, surfing the web, sending email, creating documents or even editing short videos. We loved Apple’s baby tablet in our review, praising the processor upgrade and the expanded support for Apple Pencil.

[Today’s deal: 64GB iPad Mini in Space Gray for $350 at AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "Get your sweetie an iPad mini for Valentine's Day and save $50" was originally published by Macworld .