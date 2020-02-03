This speedy 1TB 2.5-inch Seagate BarraCuda SSD is just $100 today

One of the best ways to improve your PC’s performance isn't a new processor, it's speedier storage. So if you’re still rocking a spinning hard drive, Newegg is selling the 1TB 2.5-inch Seagate BarraCuda SSD for $100Remove non-product link, the best price we've ever seen for this drive.

We reviewed this TLC drive nearly two years ago and really liked it. Even with a couple of odd dips in performance, it delivered some of the best numbers we’ve seen from a SATA III SSD, with a sequential read speed up to 560 megabytes per second and a sequential write speed up to 540MBps, according to Seagate. If you have a laptop or desktop PC that uses a hard drive as its primary boot drive, this would be an excellent replacement, especially at this sale price.

[Today’s deal: 1TB 2.5-inch Seagate BarraCuda for $100Remove non-product link]