Deal

This speedy 1TB 2.5-inch Seagate BarraCuda SSD is just $100 today

An all-time-low for one of our fav drives.

Contributor, PCWorld |

seagatebarracuda
Seagate

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

One of the best ways to improve your PC’s performance isn't a new processor, it's speedier storage. So if you’re still rocking a spinning hard drive, Newegg is selling the 1TB 2.5-inch Seagate BarraCuda SSD for $100, the best price we've ever seen for this drive.

We reviewed this TLC drive nearly two years ago and really liked it. Even with a couple of odd dips in performance, it delivered some of the best numbers we’ve seen from a SATA III SSD, with a sequential read speed up to 560 megabytes per second and a sequential write speed up to 540MBps, according to Seagate. If you have a laptop or desktop PC that uses a hard drive as its primary boot drive, this would be an excellent replacement, especially at this sale price.

[Today’s deal: 1TB 2.5-inch Seagate BarraCuda for $100]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes